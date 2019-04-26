Nick Wright reacts to Arizona Cardinals drafting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick
- Arizona Cardinals
- Big 12
- FBS (I-A)
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kyler Murray
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL Draft
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Arizona Cardinals taking Oklahoma Sooner QB Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
