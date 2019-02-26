Cris Carter and Nick Wright agree with the Giants not dealing Odell Beckham Jr.
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Cris and Nick agree with the New York Giants deciding not dealing Odell Beckham Jr.
