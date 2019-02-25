Nick Wright thinks the Rockets can challenge the Warriors if Chris Paul plays at an elite level
Video Details
Nick Wright discusses Chris Paul leading the Houston Rockets to a 118-112 win over the Golden State Warriors. Nick thinks the Rockets can challenge the Warriors in the West. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618