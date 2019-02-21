Should Zion Williamson sit the rest of the season? Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard’s discussion gets heated
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb react to Zion Williamson suffering a mild knee sprain in Duke's 88-72 loss to UNC last night. Broussard and Gottlieb are on opposite sides on whether Zion should sit our for the rest of the season and prepare for the NBA Draft.
