Should Zion Williamson sit the rest of the season? Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard’s discussion gets heated

Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb react to Zion Williamson suffering a mild knee sprain in Duke's 88-72 loss to UNC last night. Broussard and Gottlieb are on opposite sides on whether Zion should sit our for the rest of the season and prepare for the NBA Draft.

