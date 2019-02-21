Chris Broussard thinks Kyrie Irving should take notes from LeBron on how to handle the media
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard thinks the media scrutiny between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during a viral conversation is ‘part of the job.’ Find out why Broussard thinks Irving should take notes from LeBron James on how to handle the media during free agency.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618