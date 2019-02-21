Chris Broussard says Duke is still a Top 10 team despite Zion Williamson’s injury
Chris Broussard gives his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Zion Williamson's injury. Hear him explain that without Zion Williamson the Duke Blue Devils would not be his favorite, but says they'd still have a shot at the NCAA title.
