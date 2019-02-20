Chris Broussard beleives Harden, Rockets need to adjust playing style for Houston to win
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb react to James Harden's comments about his playing style and scoring streak. Broussard shares his thoughts on Harden and the Houston Rockets.
