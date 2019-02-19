Chris Broussard says if the Lakers miss the playoffs ‘we could be looking at the end of the LeBron James era’
Video Details
Chris Broussard discusses LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances. Broussard explains why we could be witnessing the end of the LeBron era if he fails to lead the Lakers the playoffs this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618