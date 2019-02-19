Chris Broussard breaks down a dream scenario where the Knicks can land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis
In his reaction to the rumors surrounding Kyrie and Durant teaming up on the Knicks, Chris Broussard breaks down a scenario where the New York Knicks can trade for a dream Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
