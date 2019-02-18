Doug Gottlieb says ‘it’s not crazy’ for Jayson Tatum to declare the Celtics will win the NBA title this season
- Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum
Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard discuss Jayson Tatum declaring the Boston Celtics will in the NBA Championship title this season. Gottlieb explains why he thinks this Celtics team can challenge the Golden State Warriors.
