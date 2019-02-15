Nick Wright: ‘Every step of the way’ the Pelicans have mismanaged Anthony Davis
Nick Wright responds to Anthony Davis leaving the arena mid-game after suffering a shoulder injury. Hear why he believes the New Orleans Pelicans have 'botched' the AD situation.
