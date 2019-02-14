‘It’s a terrible move you didn’t have to make’ : Nick Wright reacts to the Broncos trade for Joe Flacco
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss John Elway and the Denver Broncos trade for Joe Flacco. Nick explains why this a terrible move for the franchise. Do you agree with Nick?
