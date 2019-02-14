Nick Wright explains why he’d rather have OBJ not Antonio Brown on his team
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Antonio Brown
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Nick would rather have Odell Beckham Jr. on his team than Antonio Brown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618