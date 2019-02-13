Nick Wright insists Luke Walton deserves to be fired after Lakers’ loss to the Hawks
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Los Angeles Lakers falling 117-113 to the Atlanta Hawks. Nick explains why he thinks Luke Walton deserves to be fired during the NB All-Star break. Do you agree with Nick?
