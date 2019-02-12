Antoine Walker on Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston: ‘ I just don’t think he’s a true Celtic’
Video Details
Antoine Walker joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Boston Celtics. Antoine shares his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's future in Boston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618