Nick Wright: ‘Kyrie’s playing the best basketball of his career’
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kyrie Irving
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Boston Celtics blowing a 28-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear what Nick had to say about Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.
