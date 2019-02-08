Nick Wright addresses Anthony Davis’ future after not being moved at the trade deadline
Nick Wright talks about the future of Anthony Davis on today's show. Hear why he thinks AD is in 'NBA purgatory' right now and he addresses a bigger question for the New Orleans Pelicans.
