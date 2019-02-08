Nick Wright says the Lakers are in a ‘good position’ to make the playoffs
On today's show, Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 129-128 buzzer beater win over the Boston Celtics. Hear why he thinks this time is in a good position moving forward after striking out on landing Anthony Davis.
