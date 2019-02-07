Nick Wright outlines what Kevin Durant needs to do to dethrone King James as the best player in the world
Video Details
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Nick lays out what Kevin Durant has to do to be considered better than a LeBron James.
