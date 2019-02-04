Nick Wright lists reasons why he’s not sold on Julian Edelman being a Hall of Famer
Video Details
Nick Wright explains why Julian Edelman is not a Hall of Fame wide receiver despite his postseason success with the New England Patriots and winning the Super Bowl MVP this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618