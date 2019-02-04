Cris Carter: Sean McVay couldn’t get Jared Goff into rhythm in the Rams’ Super Bowl loss
Cris Carter talks about the Super Bowl on today's show. Hear him break down the how Sean McVay didn't adjust in the Super Bowl, which affected Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams offense in the Super Bowl.
