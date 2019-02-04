Nick Wright gives credit to the Patriots’ defense in their 13-3 win vs Rams in Super Bowl LIII
Nick Wright talks about the Super Bowl on today's show. Hear why he thinks the defensive gameplan from the New England Patriots is what propelled them to their 6th Super Bowl in 18 years.
