Nick Wright lays out why the Knicks did a ‘great job’ in trading Kristaps Porzingis
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kristaps Porzingis
- New York Knicks
- Nick Wright
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright discusses the shocking blockbuster trade that involved the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick breaks down why this was a great move by the Knicks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618