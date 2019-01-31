Matt Ryan on the Patriots: They’re so good at diagnosing what you’re having success with and making an adjustment
Atlanta Falcons' QB Matt Ryan joins today's show. Matty Ice discusses what the Los Angeles Rams should expect against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.
