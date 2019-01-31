Nick Wright discusses what another Super Bowl win will mean for Bill Belichick’s legacy
Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss if a win this Sunday will be Bill Belichick's most impressive accomplishment. Hear what Nick had to say about Belichick's legacy if wins this Super Bowl.
