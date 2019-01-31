Nick Wright offers up some advice to Tom Brady regarding his contract extension
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Tom Brady. Nick advises Brady to ask for a fully guaranteed 3-year contract extension, so he'll be a New England Patriot until he's 45-years old.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618