Deshaun Watson talks facing Tom Brady and offers advice to Jared Goff ahead of Super Bowl LIII
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Houston Texans
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- Tom Brady
-
Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson joins the show to discuss the challenge of facing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Watson offers advice to Jared Goff ahead of Super Bowl LIII and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618