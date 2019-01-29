Cris Carter believes Jared Goff is going to be ‘tested’ against Brady and Belichick’s Patriots
Eric Mangini joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to look ahead to Super Bowl LIII. Cris discusses Jared Goff ahead of his first Super Bowl against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.
