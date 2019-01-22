Brian Westbrook addresses reports of Eagles teammates calling Carson Wentz ‘selfish’
Philadelphia Eagles All-Time yards leader, Brian Westbrook joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss rumors regarding Carson Wentz. Hear what Westbrook had to say about Wentz and the Eagles.
