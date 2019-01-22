‘This a terrible idea’: Nick Wright on the NFL considering making pass interference calls reviewable
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter continue to discuss the costly no-call in the NFC Championship game. Nick explains why expanding instant replay rules is a terrible idea for the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618