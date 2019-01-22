Nick Wright doesn’t buy into the notion that Carson Wentz is ‘egotistical’ and ‘selfish’
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Recent reports claimed that there has been a rift growing between the Philadelphia Eagles locker room and QB Carson Wentz. Nick Wright says he believes there may be tension between Wentz and the players, but that he doesn't believe that players think he is egotistical and selfish.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618