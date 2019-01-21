Nick Wright praises Patrick Mahomes: He’s as bright of a young star we’ve had enter this league in 10 or 15 years
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright reacts to Patrick Mahomes' impressive season despite falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618