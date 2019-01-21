Nick Wright thinks Dee Ford saved the narrative surrounding Tom Brady from yesterday’s AFC Title game
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Tom Brady's performance in the New England Patriots' OT win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Hear why Nick thinks Dee Ford saved the narrative surrounding Tom Brady.
