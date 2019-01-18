Nick Wright outlines how Jared Goff, Rams can edge out the Saints in the NFC Championship game
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview the NFC Championship Game on FOX. Hear what they had to say about Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams facing Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints.
