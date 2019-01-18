Cris Carter says Tyreek Hill is the X-Factor for the Chiefs in this weekend’s AFC Championship
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Tyreek Hill
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright preview the AFC Championship game between New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Cris explains why he thinks Tyreek Hill will have a big impact in this game for the Chiefs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618