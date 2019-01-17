Cris Carter and Nick Wright analyze why the Patriots are considered the underdog against the Chiefs
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the New England Patriots being considered playoff underdogs in this weekend's AFC Championship for the first time since 2013 season.
