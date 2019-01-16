Nick Wright is disappointed with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball’s lack of growth in LeBron’s absence
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Nick explains why he's disappointed with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball's stagnation in the absence of LeBron James.
