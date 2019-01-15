‘It’s unbelievable, we’re watching history’: Nick Wright on James Harden’s 57-point night
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Memphis Tigers
- Memphis Tigers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to James Harden scoring 57 points last night in the Houston Rockets' win against Memphis. Hear what they had to say about Harden winning with the Rockets despite injuries.
