Nick Wright analyzes the success Andy Reid-led Chiefs have had against the Patriots in the Belichick era
Nick Wright and Cris Carter look ahead to the AFC Championship game with a Chiefs vs Patriots rematch. Nick explains the career success Andy Reid-led Chiefs have had against the Patriots in the Belichick era.
