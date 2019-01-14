Cris Carter and Nick Wright list potential landing spots for Nick Foles next season
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Nick Foles after the Philadelphia Eagles fell 20-14 to Saints in NFC Divisional Playoff. Nick breaks down different landing spots for Nick Foles next season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618