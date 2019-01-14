‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Cris Carter reacts to Tom Brady, Patriots heading to their 8th straight AFC championship
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Nick Wright
- Philip Rivers
- Tom Brady
-
Cris Carter and and Nick Wright discuss Tom Brady and the New England Patriots win over Philip Rivers' Los Angeles Chargers. Hear what they had to say about the Patriots heading into their 8th straight AFC championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618