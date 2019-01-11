Cris Carter: There is no way the Eagles can win without Nick Foles outdueling Drew Brees in The Dome’
Video Details
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Sainst NFc Divisional game on FOX. Cris breaks down what Nick Foles and the Eagles need to do to upset Drew Brees and the Saints at home.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618