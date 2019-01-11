Nick Wright: The Cowboys have a couple of paths to upset the Rams
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams NFC Divisional game on FOX. Nick explains why he wouldn't be surprised if Dak Prescott and the Cowboys defeat the Rams in this highly anticipated matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618