Nick Wright: Kyle Kuzma’s development is the single most critical component of the team
Nick Wright reacts to Kyle Kuzma's first career-high 41-pts in win vs the Detroit Pistons. Hear why Nick thinks Kuzma is critical to the Los Angeles Lakers future.
