Nick Wright: Zion Williamson will be a Top 3 athlete the moment he enters the NBA
Nick Wright talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Nick is buying all the way in on Duke Blue Devils' Zion Williamson being the clear No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He also compares Williamson to a few players, including Charles Barkley.
