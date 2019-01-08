Brian Westbrook breaks down Nick Foles’ impact on the Eagles
Brian Westbrook joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear what Brian had to say about Nick Foles, Eagles' chance to upset the Drew Brees-led Saints this weekend.
