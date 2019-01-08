Nick Wright makes the case that Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now on equal footing with Nick Saban and Alabama
Video Details
- ACC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- FBS (I-A)
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- SEC
- Story of the Day
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers winning their 2nd National Title in three years. Hear why Nick believes Swinney created a powerhouse program on equal footing with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618