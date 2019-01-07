Chris Canty on Foles potentially unseating Wentz: If he wins another playoff game, then it becomes a real discussion
- Carson Wentz
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Philadelphia Eagles QB controversy. Hear what Canty had to say about Nick Foles and Carson Wentz.
