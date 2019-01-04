Nick Wright on James Harden: ‘What he’s doing is unprecedented ‘
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss James Harden dropping 44 points in the Rockets' win over the Warriors. Hear what Nick had to say about Harden's performance last night.
