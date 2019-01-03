Cris Carter gives high praise to Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why the Chicago Bears' defense could take them all the way to the Super Bowl and he praises Mitchell Trubisky's athletic prowess.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618